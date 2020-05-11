fire

Firefighters Rip Through Window to Save Man Trapped in Fire on El Cajon Boulevard

Officials said the man was trapped inside the Anna Spa building at 2232 El Cajon Blvd.

By Lauren Coronado and Monica Garske

Authorities investigate the scene of a structure fire on Monday, May 11, 2020 in University Heights.
Lauren Coronado

Authorities investigate the scene of a structure fire on Monday, May 11, 2020 in University Heights.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Firefighters used a saw to tear through the bars on a window of a building on El Cajon Boulevard Monday, rescuing a man who was trapped inside as a fire burned.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said a fire sparked at Ann’s Spa at 2228 El Cajon Blvd. just after 6 a.m., an abandoned building next to The Cave of Wonders jewelry and gift shop, and across the street from The Lafayette Hotel.

A battalion chief told NBC 7 though the spa business is vacant, there was a man inside during the fire – and he couldn’t get out on his own.

Local

San Diego County 23 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Campgrounds, Bike Rentals, Tennis Courts Now Allowed

Reopening San Diego May 10

Is San Diego Meeting Reopening Criteria?

Firefighters used a saw to remove the bars from a window and were able to pull the man to safety. He was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

Investigators are trying to determine who that man is and why he was inside the abandoned building.

The battalion chief said the fire was contained to one room of the building and no one else was hurt.

This article tagged under:

fireel cajon boulevardAnna Spa
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us