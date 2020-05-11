Firefighters Rip Through Window to Save Man Trapped in Fire on El Cajon Boulevard

Firefighters used a saw to tear through the bars on a window of a building on El Cajon Boulevard Monday, rescuing a man who was trapped inside as a fire burned.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said a fire sparked at Ann’s Spa at 2228 El Cajon Blvd. just after 6 a.m., an abandoned building next to The Cave of Wonders jewelry and gift shop, and across the street from The Lafayette Hotel.
A battalion chief told NBC 7 though the spa business is vacant, there was a man inside during the fire – and he couldn’t get out on his own.
Firefighters used a saw to remove the bars from a window and were able to pull the man to safety. He was taken to a local hospital, officials said.
Investigators are trying to determine who that man is and why he was inside the abandoned building.
The battalion chief said the fire was contained to one room of the building and no one else was hurt.