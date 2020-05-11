Firefighters Rip Through Window to Save Man Trapped in Fire on El Cajon Boulevard

Firefighters used a saw to tear through the bars on a window of a building on El Cajon Boulevard Monday, rescuing a man who was trapped inside as a fire burned.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said a fire sparked at Ann’s Spa at 2228 El Cajon Blvd. just after 6 a.m., an abandoned building next to The Cave of Wonders jewelry and gift shop, and across the street from The Lafayette Hotel.

A battalion chief told NBC 7 though the spa business is vacant, there was a man inside during the fire – and he couldn’t get out on his own.

Firefighters used a saw to remove the bars from a window and were able to pull the man to safety. He was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

Investigators are trying to determine who that man is and why he was inside the abandoned building.