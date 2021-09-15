brush fire

Firefighters Respond to Brush Fire in Barrio Logan

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were responding to a brush fire burning in Barrio Logan on Wednesday.

The brush fire was burning along a canyon near Interstate 15 and Main Street and was sending a plume of thick, gray smoke over the area.

At least one structure was threatened, SDFD said. The fire appeared to be threatening vehicles stationed at a storage yard nearby.

Firefighters stopped the fire at a half-acre with only minimal damage to some scaffolding at the storage center, SDFD said.

There were no injuries or evacuations.

The cause of the fire was not known.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back for details.

