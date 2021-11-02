Kearny Mesa

Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Kearny Mesa Vape Shop

No one was in the building at the time of the fire

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responds to a fire at a vape shop in Kearny Mesa on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
NBC 7

Firefighters are keeping an eye on a Kearny Mesa strip mall for hot spots following a fire that may have started at a vape shop.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. near the Illusions Vape Smoke Shop on Convoy Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. There, firefighters were met with smoke.

The blaze escalated quickly but crews responded just as swiftly and were able to knock down the fire in a mere 15 minutes. They stayed near the scene through the early morning to monitor for any hot spots.

Structural damage was noted in the attic area of the business, prompting crews to call a city engineer to determine if it will be safe from collapse. No one was in the shop at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

