Cal Fire San Diego County said firefighters rescued one person stuck on the U.S.-Mexico border fence in the Otay Mesa area early Tuesday morning.

U.S. Border Patrol found one person stuck at the top of the fence and called firefighters to assist at around 5:45 a.m.

Firefighters from Station 38 Otay used a 35-foot ladder to help the man down safely. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire said.

