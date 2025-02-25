Firefighters, friends honor slain Cal Fire captain as authorities search for her killer

Authorities asked for help Monday to find an ex-con suspected of killing her wife, a veteran state firefighter, at the victim's Ramona home -- more than 20 years after pleading guilty in the slaying of her estranged husband.

Detectives believe that 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi fatally stabbed her spouse of two years, Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, on Feb. 17, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

They're now offering a potential $1,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

NBC 7 learned Monday new details into the killing that landed Yolanda Marodi in prison from February 2004 to November 2013. Then Yolanda Olejniczak, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the October 2000 stabbing death of her first spouse, James Olejniczak, in San Bernardino County, according to court documents.

Divorce documents obtained by NBC 7 showed she checked the box of irreconcilable differences and made unproven claims about his behavior, demanding custody of the couple's two children. That was in the summer of 2000 and by the Fall, the stabbing occurred.

Nearly a quarter-century later, Yolanda Marodi is accused of committing a similar murder against an estranged spouse.

Deputies responding to a report of an assault about 9 p.m. that day found Rebecca Marodi, 49, mortally wounded at her residence in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road, north of state Route 78 and west of Pine Street. The victim, who had worked for the state firefighting agency for more than 30 years, died at the scene.

The events that led to the slaying are unknown.

"The motivation and circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation as detectives work diligently to gather more information and establish a comprehensive understanding of the case," sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said Thursday.

Yolanda Marodi, whom law enforcement suspects could be in Mexico, is believed to be traveling with a small white dog in a silver 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, California license No. 8BQJ420. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown hair and tattoos on both her upper arms, authorities said.

Anyone who might be able to help authorities track down the suspect is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Also Monday, firefighters and Ramona neighbors who knew Rebecca Marodi raised money for her family.



“Nothing will replace not having her here," said Mindy Monor, who makes and sells T-shirts that she is now selling as part of the fundraiser. “It sounds so cliché but she would literally give the T-shirt off of her back, and what a better way to have one than to honor her."

There are also events Monday at a bar in Temecula and at the Red, White and Blues in Ramona, where the musicians who take the stage will donate their tips to the Marodi family. Another group is collecting money to pay for the hay and feed for Marodi's horses.