Firefighters Extract Victim from Vehicle In Poway Two-Car Collision

Firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a vehicle in a two-car collision Monday at Poway Road and Creekview Drive.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief David Pilkerton said the call was reported at 1:20 p.m.



The traffic accident involved a truck and a sedan, and firefighters used extracting tools to get the person out of the vehicle, Pilkerton said. The extraction effort took 27 minutes.

There was no information immediately available on the medical condition of the rescued person.

A total of 22 firefighting personnel responded including two battalion chiefs, two fire engines, two medics, one fire truck and one rescue vehicle.

No other information was available.

