Wildfires

Firefighters battling vegetation fire near homes in Spring Valley

By NBC 7 Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A vegetation fire sparked in a field in a neighborhood in Spring Valley Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a golden field in the 9900 block of Jamacha Blvd. around 1:30 p.m. Video from SkyRanger 7 showed the fire in a small field in the middle of a neighborhood threatening homes nearby.

Maps show the fire is near the Lakeview Manor Mobile Lodge.

The cause of the fire was not known. No other information was immediately available.

