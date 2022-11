Firefighters are battling a fire that engulfed a backyard in National City Friday afternoon.

SkyRanger 7 was over the house on the 1300 block of Scott Dr. that showed big flames and smoke that covered the house and backyard. Multiple firefighters were seen at the scene.

No details were released on what caused the fire.

No other information was available.

