Firefighters battling flames in East San Diego County, near US-Mexico border

By Renee Schmiedeberg

  • Size: 5-10 acres

Cal Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire that broke out Monday evening in Dulzura, a community in far East San Diego County, less than 3 miles from the U.S.--Mexico border, according to the agency.

The fire has spread 5-10 acres in the Cottonwood Creek area off Marron Valley Road in Dulzura, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Black smoke could be seen on SDG&E's AlertWildfire Cameras billowing from the rocky, mountainous terrain.

