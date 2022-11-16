Jamul

Firefighters Battling Brush Fire in Jamul That Sparked During Santa Ana Winds

By NBC 7 Staff

Picture shows Willow 9 fire in Jamul on Nov. 16, 2022.

CalFire San Diego is fighting a brush fire in Jamul that sparked during gusty Santa Ana winds Wednesday night.

CalFire tweeted at around 8 p.m. that the fire flared up South East of Steel Canyon Road and Willow Glen Road and is about 4 to 5 acres with a moderate rate of spread. CalFire Capt. Neil Czapinski confirmed an abandoned structure caught on fire and spread to the nearby vegetation.

The National Weather Service said that relative humidity was very low but peak gusts were mostly blowing 20 mph.

This is how the brush fire looked like at around 8:30 p.m. on the Alert California Cameras.

Firefighters were on alert as the winds elevated fire danger in San Diego County Wednesday. Hazardous Santa Ana winds are expected to return to weakly onshore Thursday afternoon into Friday and another round of Santa Ana winds are expected Friday night into Saturday, the NWS said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

