Firefighters Battling Brush Fire in Fallbrook

North County Fire Protection District tweeted out saying the fire was at 5 acres with a moderate rate of spread with no structures currently threatened

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Firefighters battling a fire that broke out in Fallbrook on Sept. 4, 2022
  • Size: 30 acres
  • Containment: N/A
  • Road Closures: Northbound Sandia Creek Dr. at Rock Mountain Rd.
  • Evacuation Orders: None

Firefighters are in North County battling a brush fire that sparked in Fallbrook Sunday afternoon.

The fire sparked around 1:30 p.m. in the 39000 block of Sandia Creek Drive.

North County Fire Protection District tweeted out saying the fire was at 5 acres with a moderate rate of spread with no structures currently threatened. At 3:04 p.m. they updated saying it grew to 30 acres.

San Diego Sheriff's have closed northbound Sandia Creek Dr at Rock Mountain Rd. and said there is concern the fire may spread to nearby homes.

Cal Fire San Diego is assisting in the firefight.

The fire sparked when San Diego County is going through a heat wave. An excessive heat warning was extended to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

