Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire that ripped through a warehouse in National City late Monday night.

Large flames could be seen coming out of a warehouse located on 325 W. 30th Street. There, several fire departments including National City, Chula Vista and San Diego responded to the blaze.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire, but crews estimate the blaze caused millions of dollars in damages.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.