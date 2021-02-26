fire

SDSO Searches for Man in Connection to Santee Brush Fire

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Authorities are searching for a man in connection to a suspected arson that led to a brief brush fire near the Santee Lakes.

Officials were notified of the blaze sometime before 11:30 a.m. Friday and quickly got to work. Evacuations were ordered for Mast Park as crews battled the fire.

By noon, firefighters had knocked down the fire and crews stayed behind for cleanup.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 519 COVID-19 Cases, 30 New Deaths Reported

36 mins ago

Down to Earth: The Extinction Crisis

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said deputies are searching for a man who was seen wearing a royal blue shirt, gray Dickie shorts, gray Converse shoes and long, white socks. SDSO said the person of interest was last seen leaving Mast Park on a black beach cruiser.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Anyone who has seen this individual or who knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911.

Reports of any injuries due to the blaze were not immediately clear.

This article tagged under:

fireSan DiegoSantee
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us