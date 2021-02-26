SDSO Searches for Man in Connection to Santee Brush Fire

Authorities are searching for a man in connection to a suspected arson that led to a brief brush fire near the Santee Lakes.

Officials were notified of the blaze sometime before 11:30 a.m. Friday and quickly got to work. Evacuations were ordered for Mast Park as crews battled the fire.

By noon, firefighters had knocked down the fire and crews stayed behind for cleanup.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said deputies are searching for a man who was seen wearing a royal blue shirt, gray Dickie shorts, gray Converse shoes and long, white socks. SDSO said the person of interest was last seen leaving Mast Park on a black beach cruiser.

Anyone who has seen this individual or who knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911.

Reports of any injuries due to the blaze were not immediately clear.