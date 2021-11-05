Paradise Hills

Firefighters Battle Overnight Fire at Paradise Hills School

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Some classrooms of Paradise Hills Elementary School were damaged overnight after a brush fire spread to the school campus.

The blaze was reported at 11:14 p.m. Thursday and firefighters were greeted with a large fire at the school upon arrival, according to San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle. Authorities believe the blaze may have started at a homeless encampment.

Class will continue as scheduled on Friday at the school. Students whose classrooms were damaged by the blaze will be using other classrooms temporarily.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. Authorities are searching for witnesses who can help them determine the cause of the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing.

