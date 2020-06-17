barrio logan

Firefighters Battle Large Flames at Barrio Logan Commercial Building

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Large flames shot out of the roof of a commercial building early Wednesday as firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Barrio Logan.

A total of 63 personnel was assigned to the structure fire shortly before 3 a.m. off Thor and Dalbergia Streets. Plumes of smoke could be seen from nearby Interstate 5 as crews battled the blaze.

The inferno was reported at an apparently abandoned building that has previously caught fire. Details on what caused the blaze were not immediately available.

Local

San Diego County Jun 13

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Nail Salons, Tattoo Parlors Can Reopen Friday

pride grocery relief fund 26 mins ago

San Diego Pride to Give Out $30,000 to LGBTQ Food Industry Workers

No injuries were immediately reported in connection to the fire.

This article tagged under:

barrio loganfirestructure firecommercial building
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us