Firefighters Battle Large Flames at Barrio Logan Commercial Building

Large flames shot out of the roof of a commercial building early Wednesday as firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Barrio Logan.

A total of 63 personnel was assigned to the structure fire shortly before 3 a.m. off Thor and Dalbergia Streets. Plumes of smoke could be seen from nearby Interstate 5 as crews battled the blaze.

The inferno was reported at an apparently abandoned building that has previously caught fire. Details on what caused the blaze were not immediately available.

No injuries were immediately reported in connection to the fire.