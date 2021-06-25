OCEANSIDE

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Oceanside

NBC 7

Firefighters were called out to extinguish a brush fire in North County on Friday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 11 a.m. in the area near College and Oceanside boulevards in Oceanside, according to police.

Officers in the area are evacuating some nearby homes as a precaution.

Crews made quick work of the blaze, and by 11:10, firefighters had put out the flames, for the most part. Officials will likely be on the scene for several hours mopping up and putting out hot spots.

