Firefighters are responding to a commercial fire near a downtown Oceanside restaurant.

Smoke could be seen coming from the rear of Benito’s Pizza Café on the 600 block of Mission Avenue. There, several firefighters could be seen responding to the scene as they walked in and out of the eatery.

Details on what caused the fire were not immediately clear.

Authorities have not said if any injuries were reported in connection to the blaze.