Firefighters are responding to a fire near Cowles Mountain in the San Carlos neighborhood.

The blaze was reported sometime before 11:55 a.m. Friday and prompted crews to shut down Navajo Road near Margerum Avenue. Details on what caused the fire were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.