Firefighters Battle 2 House Fires on Same Street in Otay Mesa

No injuries were immediately reported in connection to the two fires

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Flames rip through a home in Otay Mesa on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Flames rip through a home in Otay Mesa on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Firefighters battled flames at two Otay Mesa houses on the same street on Wednesday.

The first fire was reported some time after 3:30 p.m. at a home on the 770 block of Narwhal Street, where a crew of about 25 firefighters battled the flames, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

The second blaze was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at a home nearby the first site on the 780 block of Narwhal Street. Crews made up of 27 personnel responded to the scene and knocked down the fire.

Video from an NBC 7 viewer showed flames consuming parts of the home during the evening fire.

No injuries were reported in connection to the two fires. The Red Cross has been called to help those displaced in the fires. It is unclear how many people were affected

Firefighters did not state what caused the two fires. The investigation is ongoing.

