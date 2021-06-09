Firefighters Battle 1,000-Acre Brush Fire at Camp Pendleton

The skies over North County were hazy with smoke Wednesday from a fire burning at Camp Pendleton.
The base's fire department said shortly before 4 p.m. that the blaze had already burned 1,000 acres.
Evacuations have been ordered for the 25, 26 and 27 areas on the base, including Lake O'Neill Camp Ground. Evacuees are being sent to the Paige Fieldhouse.
A spokesman for Cal Fire said the brusher, which is burning in the area of Stagecoach and Basilone roads northeast of the flight line at the center of the base, was still well on the the base when he was there on Wednesday morning and was not threatening any nearby communities at that time.
Firefighters have been conducting training at Camp Pendleton this week. Officials are not sure if this fire was connected with that training or started in some other way.