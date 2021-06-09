Firefighters Battle 1,000-Acre Brush Fire at Camp Pendleton

The skies over North County were hazy with smoke Wednesday from a fire burning at Camp Pendleton.

The base's fire department said shortly before 4 p.m. that the blaze had already burned 1,000 acres.

Evacuations have been ordered for the 25, 26 and 27 areas on the base, including Lake O'Neill Camp Ground. Evacuees are being sent to the Paige Fieldhouse.

CPFD is working to contain a 1,000 acre fire east of the 33 Area. Mandatory evacuation for the following areas: 25 area (Lake O'Neill Camp Ground, Wounded Warrior Battalion), 26 area and 27 area. Evacuation Control Center is located at Paige Fieldhouse. Follow for updates. — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 9, 2021

A spokesman for Cal Fire said the brusher, which is burning in the area of Stagecoach and Basilone roads northeast of the flight line at the center of the base, was still well on the the base when he was there on Wednesday morning and was not threatening any nearby communities at that time.

Firefighters have been conducting training at Camp Pendleton this week. Officials are not sure if this fire was connected with that training or started in some other way.

There are thousands of available acres to train firefighters from across the state on the base, reports NBC 7's Joe Little.