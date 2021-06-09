camp pendleton

Firefighters Battle 1,000-Acre Brush Fire at Camp Pendleton

By Eric S. Page

Camp Pendleton Fire
AlertWildfire/CALFire

The skies over North County were hazy with smoke Wednesday from a fire burning at Camp Pendleton.

The base's fire department said shortly before 4 p.m. that the blaze had already burned 1,000 acres.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Evacuations have been ordered for the 25, 26 and 27 areas on the base, including Lake O'Neill Camp Ground. Evacuees are being sent to the Paige Fieldhouse.

A spokesman for Cal Fire said the brusher, which is burning in the area of Stagecoach and Basilone roads northeast of the flight line at the center of the base, was still well on the the base when he was there on Wednesday morning and was not threatening any nearby communities at that time.

Firefighters have been conducting training at Camp Pendleton this week. Officials are not sure if this fire was connected with that training or started in some other way.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego County Moving to Yellow Tier

drowning 14 mins ago

Mother Shares Toddler's Near-Drowning Experience

There are thousands of available acres to train firefighters from across the state on the base, reports NBC 7's Joe Little.

This article tagged under:

camp pendletonbrush fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us