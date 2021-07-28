Firefighter, Civilian Injured in Crash While Responding to Fatal Rollover in East County

A firefighter and another person were seriously injured late Tuesday night while responding to a deadly rollover crash near the Loveland Reservoir.

An ATV with four occupants on crashed by the reservoir and rolled over during the incident, killing a man in his 50s who was on board, according to Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots. That incident was reported just before midnight on Japatul Road.

While on the way to respond to the scene, a firefighter and civilian on an off-roading vehicle were involved in a crash for reasons still unknown. Both occupants were seriously injured and airlifted to Sharp Memorial Hospital as a result, Shoots said.

The three other people on the ATV in the initial crash were not hurt. Details on what led up to the rollover were not immediately clear.

Authorities did not release the name of the deceased.