Firefighters Battling 10 Acre Vegetation Fire Near Otay Mountain

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire that sparked near Otay Mountain Friday.

The fire, dubbed Border 19 Fire, was reported at around 1 p.m. near Otay Mountain Truck Trail and the Doghouse Junction.

Cal Fire San Diego tweeted out saying the fire had grown to more than 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread.

Currently, there are no structures threatened.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Otay Mountain Truck Trail/Doghouse Junction on Otay Mountain. Fire is 10+ acres, moderate spread. No structure threat. #Border19Fire pic.twitter.com/UqDoz9ZS66 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 24, 2022

No other information was available.

