Firefighters Battling 10 Acre Vegetation Fire Near Otay Mountain

By NBC 7 Staff

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire that sparked near Otay Mountain Friday.

The fire, dubbed Border 19 Fire, was reported at around 1 p.m. near Otay Mountain Truck Trail and the Doghouse Junction.

Cal Fire San Diego tweeted out saying the fire had grown to more than 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread.

Currently, there are no structures threatened.

No other information was available.

