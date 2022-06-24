Firefighters Battling 10 Acre Vegetation Fire Near Otay Mountain

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire that sparked near Otay Mountain Friday.
The fire, dubbed Border 19 Fire, was reported at around 1 p.m. near Otay Mountain Truck Trail and the Doghouse Junction.
Cal Fire San Diego tweeted out saying the fire had grown to more than 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread.
Currently, there are no structures threatened.
No other information was available.
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.