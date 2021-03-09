Fired La Mesa Police Officer Due in Court

The former La Mesa police officer who is facing a charge of falsifying a police report in connection with the controversial arrest of a young, Black man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Ex-La Mesa Police Department Officer Matt Dages was seen in footage arresting Amaurie Johnson near a Grossmont trolley station last year after he accused him of smoking in public. The on-camera confrontation showed Dages pushing Johnson to sit before his arrest.

Earlier this year, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal charge against Dages for allegedly falsifying the reason Johnson was arrested. Johnson said at the time of his arrest, officers did not find any evidence of drug paraphernalia during a search but he was still taken into custody anyway.

The defendant faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

With video of Johnson’s arrest circulating social media last year, protests were held in La Mesa calling for justice. He was initially released on a misdemeanor citation but the La Mesa Police Department later announced it would not seek charges against him.

The former La Mesa police officer involved in the controversial arrest of Amaurie Johnson has been charged with falsifying a police report.

Johnson filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Dages alleging excessive force, negligence and violence due to his race.

Dages was fired from his position in the department on allegations that he allegedly falsified records, according to a termination letter by then-police chief Walt Vazquez. Last month, the defendant filed an appeal request to get his job back.

The defendant is scheduled to appear remotely for his arraignment at 9 a.m. Tuesday.