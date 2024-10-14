Firebug sparked 9 arson fires in Carlsbad, Encinitas: San Diego County Sheriff's

A suspect was arrested in connection with a series of arson attacks in San Diego County, authorities said Saturday

Deputies responded at around 2:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a man starting a fire near North Coast Highway 101 and La Costa Avenue in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Winston Cristobal, 27, was arrested on suspicion of arson, vandalism and trespassing.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Additionally, Cristobal allegedly set eight separate fires from Sept. 21-Oct.11 near two different construction sites between Highway 101 and the train tracks in the cities of Encinitas and Carlsbad, according to detectives from the sheriff's office.

The total damage was estimated at more than $700,000, officials said.

The Carlsbad Police Department, Carlsbad Fire Department, Encinitas Fire Department, FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and personnel from California State Parks assisted in the effort.