Fireball brownies and Gelatinous Cubes tempt adventurous eaters at Universal

What to Know Universal Fan Fest Nights

Through May 18 (select dates)

The evening events celebrate several fandoms simultaneously, including "Star Trek," Dungeons & Dragons, "One Piece," Harry Potter, "Jujutsu Kaisen," "Back to the Future," and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

$74 and up (general admission); other ticketing tiers are available; food and drinks are additional

Several dining locations are open during the event, including pop-ups inspired by the fan experiences; The First Roll Tavern at Jurassic Cove features a few fantastical Dungeons & Dragon selections, including a Fireball dessert

Universal Fan Fest Dining Passes are for sale for $65 at select locations around the park

Being a Dungeons & Dragons devotee means you're always ready to encounter a Gelatinous Cube

Still, you know that as you move about your day-to-day life beyond the gaming table, the chance of being caught by this particularly viscous villain is fairly low.

Low... but not entirely impossible.

You may, in fact, find yourself facing down a Gelatinous Cube of the yummiest variety at The First Roll Tavern at Jurassic Cove, one of the pop-up eateries at Universal Fan Fest Nights.

The special fan-focused evenings are festooning Universal Studios Hollywood this spring, giving ardent admirers of various pop culture properties the chance to dress in their cosplay best, all to roam worlds inspired by popular movies, TV shows, games, and comic books, and, yes, devour Gelatinous Cubes.

The offbeat dessert — it is a gummy goodie that is both blue and filled with bones (they're candy) — may be found at the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired food stop, along with a Fireball brownie and hearty, cheesy, gooey fondue.

The roleplaying-themed comestibles were scrumptious and snapshot-worthy — both were sampled and savored during a media visit to the event — and taking a snapshot is recommended, if your D&D-loving friends won't believe you encountered a Gelatinous Cube and swallowed it in a several satisfying bites.

These confections, the fondue, and a number of other nummy treats and eats may be enjoyed when you wield the Dining Pass, which is $65 and sold at spots around the park.

Good to know? You'll have six tabs to use — four items and two entrées é— while spirited sips are additional.

Just browse the menu for the Universal Fan Fest Dining Pass logo — it will be displayed next to the item you're interested in — to make sure it is part of the pass.

Some of the other snackables on the fanciful food list include Orion Spice Funnel Cake at Quark's Cafe at Hollywood & Dine, the Outatime Cookie at Mel's Diner, a treat found within "Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley," and Zora's Torta at "One Piece: Grand Pirate Gathering" (find it at Sanji's Gallery at Cocina Mexicana.

But before you can chow down on these whimsical delectables, you'll want to consider your eye-catching ensemble for the evening.

Many elves, wizards, pirates, and Starfleet crew members have been in attendance at each Fan Fest Night; to make sure your cosplay is the cream of the pop culture crop, take a look at this helpful video.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.