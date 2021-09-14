Fire Up Those Engines! Monster Jam Returns to San Diego After 2 Year Hiatus

The most action-packed motorsports event for families is returning to San Diego for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Petco Park Jan. 15 and Jan 16, 2022. This much-anticipated event will welcome back fans after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Motorsports fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience will also return for this action-packed weekend. The pit party allows fans to see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition. An event ticket and pit party pass are required for this VIP experience.

The pit party opens from 2:30 p.m.– 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, followed by the main event at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Jan. 16, the pit party opens 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. with the main event starting at 3 p.m.

Tickets are on-sale to the general public Sept. 21. Tickets and pit party passes will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com.

Sign up today to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer to get exclusive early access to the pre-sale offer code to purchase advance tickets starting Sept. 14 to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale.

Featured trucks and drivers will include: Grave Digger driven by Adam Anderson; Max-D driven by Colton Eichelberger; Monster Mutt driven by Charlie Pauken; Megalodon driven by Cory Rummell; Soldier Fortune driven by Kayla Blood; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Bryce Kenny; El Toro Loco driven by Kraig Champion; Bakugan Dragonoid driven by Camden Murphy; Avenger driven by Jim Koehler; AXE driven by Chris Koehler; Jurassic Attack driven by Paul Jensen and Vendetta driven by Mike Christensen.

Photos: Meet the Drivers

As the pandemic recovery progresses, Monster Jam is working closely with venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements. Details about Monster Jam’s Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness can be found here. For Petco Park’s health and safety guidelines click here.



