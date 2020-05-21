Fire Threatens Homes in Chollas Creek

Homes in Chollas Creek were evacuated Thursday as firefighters held off pressing flames burning along Chollas Creek Parkway.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the fire Thursday at around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Hughes Court off Chollas Creek Parkway near University Avenue and 54th Street.

In a tweet SDFD said San Diego police were evacuating homes in the area. Evacuations were ordered on the 3900 block of Hughes Court and the 5700 block of Bates Street, according to SDPD Sgt. Matt Botkin.

Hughes Court is evacuated. The fire is knocked down. Crews in the canyon behind homes. Thanks for assistance from @heartlandfire and @CALFIRESANDIEGO #ChollasIC #brushfire pic.twitter.com/EsgLzwAtNl — SDFD (@SDFD) May 21, 2020

The flames were out by around 3:45 p.m. and firefighters remained on scene monitoring hot spots.

No other information was available.