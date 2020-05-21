Chollas Creek

Fire Threatens Homes in Chollas Creek

Firefighters mopping up a vegetation fire in Chollas Creek.
SDFD

Homes in Chollas Creek were evacuated Thursday as firefighters held off pressing flames burning along Chollas Creek Parkway.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the fire Thursday at around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Hughes Court off Chollas Creek Parkway near University Avenue and 54th Street.

In a tweet SDFD said San Diego police were evacuating homes in the area. Evacuations were ordered on the 3900 block of Hughes Court and the 5700 block of Bates Street, according to SDPD Sgt. Matt Botkin.

The flames were out by around 3:45 p.m. and firefighters remained on scene monitoring hot spots.

No other information was available.

Local

San Diego County May 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego Approved for Accelerated Phase 2 Reopening

hydroxychloroquine 1 hour ago

Government Says San Diego Doctor Imported Malaria Drug Under Guise It Was “Yam Extract”

This article tagged under:

Chollas Creek
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us