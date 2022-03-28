Fire Tears Through Talmadge Home, Causes Million Dollars in Damages

A predawn fire tore through a home in Talmadge on Monday, displacing four people and causing more than $1 million worth of damage.

The non-injury blaze in the 4400 block of 47th Street erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 3 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 35 minutes to subdue the flames, which also damaged vehicles and outbuildings on the property, the city agency reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the four adults who live in the residence arrange for emergency shelter, according to SDFRD public affairs.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators set the monetary losses at $1 million to the structure and $100,000 to contents.