Fire tears through Spring Valley McDonald's

The McDonald's was closed at the time of the blaze

By Christina Bravo

A difficult fire erupted at a Spring Valley McDonald's overnight, prompting a large response from multiple firefighting agencies.

The fire that started around 3 a.m. at the fast food eatery on 8730 Jamacha Blvd.

San Miguel Fire and Rescue, the lead agency, believes the fire may have started in a basement and became challenging when the walls filled with smoke.

Crews went into a defensive attack and called in firefighters with several other agencies, including Heartland Fire and San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Although the McDonald's is listed as a 24-hour establishment online, San Miguel Fire said the drive-through closed at midnight so no one was believed to be inside at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

As of 6 a.m., the fire was knocked down but firefighters would remain on scene to temper any hotspots. Clean-up efforts were expected to last for several more hours.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known. The property was destroyed but cost estimates were also not yet known.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

