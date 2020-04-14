Fire Tears Through Roof of Barrio Logan Warehouse

Dozens of firefighters were battling a massive fire that tore the roof off a warehouse in Barrio Logan on Tuesday.

The fire started at about 3 p.m. at the two-story building west of Interstate 5 and near Thor Street. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department sent four engines to the scene.

More than hour after the blaze ignited, video from SkyRanger 7 showed only support beams remaining for one part of the building's roof. Hoses were hoisted on ladders dozens of meters into the air to tackle the blaze from above.

It was unclear if there was anyone inside the building when the fire started or what business is conducted at the warehouse.

SDFD has not yet reported the total damage or if the fire was considered suspicious in nature.

