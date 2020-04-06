Fire Tears Through Convoy Strip Mall

A three-alarm fire tore through a two-story strip mall in the Convoy area Monday night.

The fire broke out at around 9:30 p.m. at a strip mall at 4690 Convoy Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters were seen blasting their high-powered water hoses through the windows of Convoy Dental Arts and other business in the building.

The San Diego Police Department said Convoy Street was closed near Engineer Road, Dagger Road, and Opportunity Road. No injuries were reported, according to SDPD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.