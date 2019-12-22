Family of 5 Displaced in Campo Trailer Fire: Officials

A family of five, including three children, were displaced Sunday morning after a fire started in the attic of a double-wide trailer Sunday along State Route 94 in Campo.
Cal Fire said firefighters rushed to the scene just before 9:25 a.m. When they arrived, they could see smoke stemming from the home's attic.
The residents were safely evacuated, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO). Firefighters worked to rescue several pets still inside, including several birds and a cat.
About an hour later, Cal Fire said officials had knocked down the flames. The Red Cross was called to the home to help the displaced family.
No other information is available at this time.