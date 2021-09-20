fallbrook

Fire Sparks at Medical Imaging Building in Fallbrook

Fire officials told locals to avoid the area of East Alvarado Street and North Brandon Road Monday morning after the fire burned the second story of a medical building in San Diego's North County

By NBC 7 Staff

A fire sparked early Monday at a medical imaging building in Fallbrook, officials said.

The North County Fire Protection District tweeted about the incident at around 6 a.m., saying East Alvarado Street and North Brandon Road was closed. Drivers were urged to use a different route.

According to officials, a fire had sparked just after 4 a.m. on the second floor of the commercial building. No one was inside at the time and no one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing; check back for updates on this developing story.

