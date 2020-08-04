Fire Sparks at Howard Johnson Inn on El Cajon Boulevard

One person was hurt when a fire sparked at the Howard Johnson Inn in San Diego’s College Area Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the hotel at 6440 El Cajon Blvd. just before 4:20 a.m. The hotel is about a mile away from San Diego State University.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Oscar Rodriguez said when crews arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the back of the building. The captain said most guests had already evacuated themselves from their rooms and gotten themselves to safety in the parking lot.

One person suffered minor burns and was taken to UC Medical Center.

Firefighters were able to knock out the blaze quickly. Rodriguez said there was some slight damage to a few of the inn’s units, but most were unscathed. Most guests were able to return to their rooms; the Red Cross was there to help those who were not able to do so.

The SDFD captain said the fire is a reminder to always be aware of fire exits at a hotel, as well as the location of fire extinguishers.

The fire is under investigation. At this point, its cause is unclear.