Fire Sparks Aboard USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego

A fire broke out on the San Diego-based Navy ship USS Abraham Lincoln while it was in port Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Navy said Thursday.

The electrical fire started in the ship's forward emergency diesel generator compartment around 2 p.m. at Naval Air Station North Island, a spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Forces said.

"The crew immediately secured power to the effected component and the fire was extinguished at approximately 2:10 pm.," the spokesperson said.

An assessment was underway Thursday to determine the extent of damage to the ship. No foul play is suspected, the Navy said.

