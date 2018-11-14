Two fires broke out near homes and structures in Carmel Valley and Sorrento Valley. NBC 7's Mark Mullen has more. (Published 22 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Two fires broke out in the Carmel Valley area Wednesday.

One of the blazes was a half-acre first alarm fire that broke out in Carmel Valley, authorities said.

It began near Carmel Mountain Road and Canter Heights Drive just after 5 p.m.

The Carmel Valley fire threatens nearby structures, said Mónica Muñoz with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department .

"It’s heavy fuel with a slow rate of spread at this time," Muñoz said.

Air strikes are expected to control this fire, SDFD said.

The other blaze was a one-acre fire that broke out near a roadway in Sorrento Valley, according to the San Diego Police Department.

It began near Camino Santa Fe and Calle Cristobal moments before the Carmel Valley fire.

Several fire spots popped up alongside the roadways, roughly 150 feet away from homes, SDFD said.

Helicopter water drops doused some of the flames, fire crews said.

Around 5:50 p.m., the forward rate of fire for the Sorrento Valley fire was stopped, Muñoz said. No nearby buildings were damaged.

SDFD is responding.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.