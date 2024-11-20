Seeing wildfire smoke in San Diego County? It could be from this

Wildfire risk is a constant threat to San Diego County and residents know all too well the feeling of seeing a plume of smoke rising above the skyline.

But not all vegetation fires are bad. In fact, some intentionally-set and controlled fires -- called prescribed burns -- can actually mitigate the threat of out-of-control wildfires in the future, according to Cal Fire.

The firefighting agency said Wednesday crews will soon be conducting prescribed burns in San Diego and Imperial counties. Here's what you need to know about prescribed burns.

Is there a prescribed fire currently in San Diego County?

Cal Fire said controlled burns are possible in the community of Campo as early as Nov. 21. An exact date has not yet been determined.

To see where prescribed burns are happening across the state, click here

What is the purpose of a prescribed burn?

Prescribed burns are used to clear overgrown vegetation alongside tree pruning and roadway clearing, Cal Fire said. By doing so, firefighters create breaks in the landscape that can change fire behavior during an out-of-control wildfire.

"Through these prescribed burns, CAL FIRE aims to protect life, property, and natural resources that would otherwise be at greater risk from unplanned wildfires. By mimicking natural fire cycles, these burns are also designed to improve wildlife habitats and promote the growth of native plants," the agency said.

Prescribed burns are touted as being cost-effective and efficient ways to reduce fire fuels.

How is an area selected for a prescribed fire?

Reviews of the area are conducted to determine when it is safe to conduct prescribed burns. Factors that determine when a project should be completed include weather conditions, air quality conditions and the ability to manage smoke.

Are prescribed burns safe?

Cal Fire said the burns are conducted with strict guidelines to monitor fire behavior and weather conditions throughout the burn. If conditions turn and become unsafe, burns are rescheduled, the agency said.

"Fire is a natural process essential to maintaining the health of fire-adapted ecosystems, including many forests and woodlands across California," Cal Fire said. "Prescribed fire is an essential tool in forest management, helping to reduce excess vegetation, restore native plant communities, and create healthier, more resilient landscapes."