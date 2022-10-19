Fire Sends Plume of Smoke Over East County

A fire sparked in the East County community of unincorporated El Cajon sent a large plume of back smoke into the sky on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze began sometime around noon in the 1900 block of Harbison Canyon Road, near Los Caballos Lane. The fire burned an outbuilding and several parked cars before spreading into nearby brush, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze, however, and the spread into vegetation was minimal.

#HarbisonFire [update] Fire has destroyed one outbuilding and several cars. The fire initially spread into the vegetation, but is holding at less than 1/2 acre with no active spread.

Multiple agencies are assisting on this incident, which will require extensive mop-up. pic.twitter.com/t3KhlHkv5G — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 19, 2022

Less than a half-acre was charred by the fire, which was fought by multiple agencies.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.