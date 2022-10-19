unincorporated el cajon

Fire Sends Plume of Smoke Over East County

The fire in unincorporated El Cajon burned several parked cars and an outbuilding, in addition to a half-acre of brush, according to Cal Fire

By Eric S. Page

A fire sparked in the East County community of unincorporated El Cajon sent a large plume of back smoke into the sky on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze began sometime around noon in the 1900 block of Harbison Canyon Road, near Los Caballos Lane. The fire burned an outbuilding and several parked cars before spreading into nearby brush, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze, however, and the spread into vegetation was minimal.

Less than a half-acre was charred by the fire, which was fought by multiple agencies.

