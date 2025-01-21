Fire reported at Chula Vista recycling facility

A small fire broke out at a recycling plant in Chula Vista Monday afternoon.
The fire was sending a light plume of smoke over the city. It appeared scraps outside a warehouse were in flames but the fire did not appear to be a threat to other buildings.
Several Chula Vista fire engines were at the scene.
This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.
