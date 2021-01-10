Fire in Parking Garage at San Diego International Airport Investigated for Arson

Arson investigators are investigating the cause of an airport parking garage fire that left one vehicle burned Sunday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to terminal 2 at around 3 a.m. to find a truck fully engulfed in flames. The fire was difficult to access and crews had to deploy special equipment to extend the range of a fire engine. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported and no other cars were damaged, SDFD said.

Neighbors who live near the airport told NBC 7 they reported hearing booms early morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as SDFD suspect it a may be arson.

No delays were reported in connection to the fire.

No other information was available.

