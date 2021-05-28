Fire in Mexico Crosses Into US, Cal Fire Assisting

Firefighters with Cal Fire San Diego are assisting with a wildfire that started in Mexico but crossed into the U.S.-Mexico border through the Copper Canyon, an area east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire is five acres on Otay Mountain and does not pose a threat.

"Firefighters are making good progress," the agency said.

Images from SkyRanger7 showed the fire on both sides of the border. Black smoke was rising near the Tijuana to Tecate highway in Mexico.

Due to the topography of the area, the flames were fought by air with the help of helicopters and fire extinguishers.