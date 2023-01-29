Fire in El Cajon Damages Storage Facility in Strip Mall

Fire officials are investigating a fire that happened early Sunday at a strip mall in El Cajon.

The fire started at around 4:30 a.m. on Main Street and Mollison. The fire was first reported as a rubbish fire outside a building, but once firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw the flames spread to a storage facility. The storage facility was being used by a nearby liquor store. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, and it did not spread to other nearby businesses.

A couple of nearby streets were closed as investigators and firefighters were at the scene.

Arson investigators are at the scene investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.