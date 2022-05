A fire gutted a home in Clairemont Monday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the fire on Armstrong Street a little after 3:30 p.m. SkyRanger 7 flew over the blaze and saw firefighters pouring water into the home as flames burned it from the inside out.

By the time the fire was out, the entire inside was charred black.

No injuries were reported.

