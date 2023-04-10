Fire Damages Syrian Family's Perfume and Gift Shop on Broadway in El Cajon

A Syrian family that recently emigrated to El Cajon is trying to put its business back together after a fire forced it to close.

The two-alarm fire happened Sunday night at around 11 p.m. when no one was around Alakidi Perfumes and Gifts.

The owner of the shop surveyed the damage Monday afternoon. It is a heavy weight to bear for the family that only recently uprooted their whole life to start again on Broadway in El Cajon.

When the Heartland Fire Department arrived, they found a stack of cardboard boxes on fire and burning through the storage area near the front of the shop.

The leasing agent told NBC 7, often times members of the homeless community would take up residence here. The official cause of the fire has not been determined, but business owners in the area say they're concerned about crime and homelessness nearby. They've had a number of break-ins costing them thousands of dollars in damage and losses.

In June 2017, a burglar shot his way through a plate glass window at Inky's Bicycle & Pro Scooters across the street from the gift shop. Once inside, he grabbed two scooters worth around $600 off the display wall, slung them over his shoulder and ran off. He was in and out in just 28 seconds.

Inky’s elaborate security camera system didn’t deter the thief. They’ve since added metal mesh window protection.

"There is a concern, yes. for customer safety, said Belen Jimenez, who manages nearby Ama’s Taqueria and Cocina. Her restaurant was burglarized six months ago.

"They broke the door and they took our register," Jimenez said.

The restaurant added security cameras since. Jimenez said everyone in the neighborhood is friendly but the fire across the street does give her pause.

Firefighters say the majority of the damage was done to the outside of the building. Repairs will cost approximately $60,000. That might be considered minor by most accounts, but this family is without an income until it can be fixed.