San Diego Fire-Rescue, is battling an abandoned building fire.

The fire was reported at 7:49pm in the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard, near the Archie Moore Memorial 15 Freeway. Nine fire engines are at the scene, including crews from National City and Coronado. The fire is still active. There have been no injuries or fatalities reported.

