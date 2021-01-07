Chula Vista

Fire Crews Battle Brush Fire in Chula Vista

By Eric S. Page

A brush fire has burned 10-15 acres in east Chula Vista on Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters were called out to Mount Miguel and Proctor Valley roads in Chula Vista to battle what is being called the Miguel Fire, which started around 10:30 a.m. That location is a few miles north of the Olympic Training Center.

The blaze is burning at a slow rate of speed, authorities said. By 11:30 a.m., the flames were spreading in light grass, heading downhill toward structures.

Firefighting aircraft are on the scene, aiding ground crews.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

