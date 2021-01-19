Fire Burns Near School in San Elijo Hills

A small fire in San Marcos burned over an acre of brush near an elementary school, prompting a response from firefighters Tuesday evening.

The fire started sometime before 4:30 p.m. near Attebury Drive and San Elijo Road and burned with a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire San Diego, which was assisting San Marcos Fire Department with their firefighting efforts.

The fire charred about one to two acres of vegetation behind Double Peak K-8 school before its spread was stopped shortly before 5 p.m., officials said.

No homes were threatened by the fire, which was started by a cause not yet known.

San Diego County was experiencing dry and gusty Santa Ana winds on Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning.

The warning will be in effect from Tuesday noon through 10 p.m. Wednesday as winds from 25 to 35 mph may be experienced countywide while mountain passes could see gusts reach a whopping 60 mph.