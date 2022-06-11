Fire Burns Near Angeles National Forest

A roughly 35-acre wildfire has been burning near the Angeles National Forest on Saturday, officials said.

The brush fire, dubbed the Sheep Fire was reported near the town of Wrightwood.

The fire was first reported at around 6:30 p.m. at approximately a quarter of an acre, fire officials said.

As of 10 p.m. the fire grew to 35 acres with 0% containment.

Officials shut down Highway 2 from Highway 138 to the Sheep Creek area.

Fire crews were on scene both on the ground and in the air, according to the Angeles National Forest.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department and Cal Fire San Bernardino unit were also on scene.

No evacuations have been ordered and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.