Fire Burns at Farm in Lakeside

Firefighters in East County responded Thursday morning to a fire at a popular East County farm, where several structures burned according to Heartland Fire Department.

The fire began shortly after 8 a.m. at 14950 El Monte Rd., Heartland Fire said, which according to Google is the site of Oma's Family Farm, a popular pumpkin patch for families during the fall season.

Heartland Fire said the location had "multiple businesses" and it was unclear exactly which business was affected.

Video from SkyRanger 7 showed the aftermath of the fire, with several buildings burned out and firefighters tending to hot spots. Heartland Fire confirmed multiple businesses were burned.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.