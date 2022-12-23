Fire Breaks Out at UPS Center in Kearny Mesa

A UPS center in Kearny Mesa was evacuated early Friday after a fire broke out, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The incident was reported before 5 a.m. at a UPS distribution center on the 7900 block of Ronson Road. There, a box truck is believed to have caught fire.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene after flames triggered the center’s sprinkler system and crews doused the fire soon after. It is unclear what kind of damage was endured in the blaze or if any packages were damaged in the incident.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No injuries were immediately reported in connection with the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.