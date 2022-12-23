Kearny Mesa

Fire Breaks Out at UPS Center in Kearny Mesa

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A UPS center in Kearny Mesa was evacuated early Friday after a fire broke out, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The incident was reported before 5 a.m. at a UPS distribution center on the 7900 block of Ronson Road. There, a box truck is believed to have caught fire.

San Diego News

First Alert 30 mins ago

San Diego Weather Today: Among the Warmest Spots in The Country for Christmas

king tides Dec 22

King Tides for the Holidays: Exceptionally High Tides May Bring Flooding to San Diego

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene after flames triggered the center’s sprinkler system and crews doused the fire soon after. It is unclear what kind of damage was endured in the blaze or if any packages were damaged in the incident.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No injuries were immediately reported in connection with the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Kearny MesaSan DiegofireSan Diego Fire-Rescue DepartmentUPS
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us